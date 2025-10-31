Police square off with Central in tasty TTPFL clash

Miscellaneous Police FC's Mickaeel "Jem" Gordon (centre) celebrates a goal against San Juan Jabloteh in 2025/26 TT Premier Football League action at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tabogo on October 24. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

MIC Central FC Reboot and Miscellaneous Police FC will meet on the second match day of the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) campaign at the Arima Velodrome on October 31 in a fixture which sees last season’s runners-up and third-placed teams going head-to-head.

Kickoff is at 6pm, with the 2023/24 champions AC Port of Spain set to meet the youthful and ambitious San Juan Jabloteh team from 8 pm in the second match of a double-header.

Both Central and Police have started the season on winning notes. On the opening night of the season at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on October 24, Police got a 4-0 win over Jabloteh thanks to a first-half double from attacker Kwesi “Jep” Allen, with veteran playmaker Joevin Jones also getting on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up Central got a 2-1 victory over Point Fortin Civic on the opening weekend of action with playmaker Daniel David and striker Junior Asson getting the goals.

At the Phase 2 La Horquetta grounds during one of their clashes in the 2024/25 season, Police and Central played out a crazy 12-goal thriller, with the lawmen just getting the nod as they won 7-5 with Jones bagging a brace. Allen was also on target that day, and he and the boys in blue would hope they have enough artillery to fend off the bite from the “Couva Sharks.”

Incidentally, Jones featured for Central in their 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup campaign, which spanned from August 20-September 23. Central exited at the group phase of the competition. With the TTPFL now in full swing, Jones will try to lead Police past their familiar Central foes.

In the second game at the Velodrome, the “Capital Boys” of AC Port of Spain will look to build on their result from the opening weekend, which saw them playing to a goalless draw against holders Defence Force – a team which powered past their opponents last season en route to claiming a double and winning the league with an unbeaten record. Against Jabloteh, AC will meet a young, hungry team which has talented attacking players such as Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia, Andell Fraser and Malachi Webb. On the flip side, Jabloteh will be keen to rebound from their heavy loss on the opening night.

On November 1, the TTPFL action will continue when the Army/Coast Guard combination face Eagles FC from 5 pm, with Caledonia meeting Club Sando from 7 pm. And at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin, on November 2, 1976 FC Phoenix will play Prisons FC from 5 pm, with Civic taking on Terminix La Horquetta Rangers from 7 pm.

On October 24, a matchup between Rangers and Tobago’s Phoenix was reportedly postponed because of significant flight delays owing to what the TTPFL described as an “unexpected restriction on airspace operations.”

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*1*1*0*0*4*0*4*3

Prisons*1*1*0*0*3*2*1*3

MIC Central FC*1*1*0*0*2*1*1*3*

Club Sando*1*1*0*0*1*0*1*3

Defence Force*1*0*1*0*0*0*0*1

AC Port of Spain*1*0*1*0*0*0*0*1

La Horquetta Rangers*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

1976 FC Phoenix*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

Caledonia*1*0*0*1*2*3*-1*0

Point Fortin*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0

Eagles FC*1*0*0*1*0*1*-1*0

Jabloteh*1*0*0*1*0*4*-4*0