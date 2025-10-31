PM transforming OPM to institution of hope

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: On the final day of the Standing Finance Committee of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s new government, the PM became the first prime minister to appear before the Standing Finance Committee to account and answer questions from the committee, made up of all elected members of the House of Representatives, based on the Parliament’s examination of the funding allocated to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

This undertaking represented the present dynamic, people-centred, national recovery-based and focused reformation of the institution OPM by Persad-Bissessar.

In the last six months Persad-Bissessar, through her policy alignment, has transformed the OPM into the office of prosperity management for our nation, while she has reformed the Diplomatic Centre into the delivery centre for socio-economic development of the country.

The PM has adopted a multi-faceted approach to ensure the OPM can deliver tangible development as well as benefits to our citizens. The first approach has been to use the OPM in conjunction with the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry to be a conduit for investment, new relations, trade, and new global partnerships.

From the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the signing of several bilateral agreements at the UN General Assembly, which have yielded millions in grant funding already, the Prime Minister has transformed the OPM into a global generator of prosperity for our nation.

The PM's second approach has been to ensure a humanitarian outreach for the vulnerable in our society by placing the National Self-Help Commission, home improvement grants as well as the Housing and Village Improvement Programme under the OPM.

The PM has been working to create an OPM that could open global pathways to our nation, ensuring the ambitions of our people are capitalised upon, while also adding the human aspect to ensure our vulnerable are protected.

What has been even more impactful in the last six months has been the PM’s dedication to transform the Diplomatic Centre to the delivery centre.

From the hiring of 500 interns by B-mobile, the launch of the UNDP report, the launch of the limb-fitment camp in partnership with the government of India, as well as the recent lease distribution, the Prime Minister has transformed the Diplomatic Centre from one of individual grandeur to one of national pride, as she has opened the doors to benefit hundreds of our citizens.

Throughout the Commonwealth, the OPM is one of the most potent offices. Persad-Bissessar is showing her commitment to transform the OPM, like her government, into a national institution of hope.

This process has been made possible through the dynamic support of the innovative employees, led by head of the public service Natasha Barrow.

NICHOLAS MORRIS

Parliamentary Secretary,

Office of the PM, Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and MP for Mayaro