New date for The Red, Gold, & Green Ball

Junior Kelly -

In light of the impact of Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica and parts of the region, the producers of The Red, Gold & Green Ball have announced a new event date of November 16.

A media release said, originally scheduled for November 1, the regal reggae ball will now be reborn as a Hurricane Relief Gala – transforming a night of celebration into one of compassion, unity and Caribbean resilience. The initiative aims to rally support for Jamaica, home of the event’s featured headliner, Junior Kelly.

The Red, Gold & Green Ball – Jamaica Hurricane Relief Gala will feature all previously announced performances, including Junior Kelly, Isasha, Jamelody, Ziggy Rankin, Black Chariot, Matsimela, Xixgon International, S Carter & Gilligan and Lion Twins, along with special appearances and tributes to be revealed soon, the release said.

As part of this special edition, the gala will include:

Donation tickets: patrons can contribute financially toward regional relief efforts.

Canned food and beverage drive: all items collected at the event will be delivered directly to aid agencies.

Other relief efforts: to be announced as news and partnerships develop.

All existing tickets remain valid for the new date and patrons are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and attend.

The Red, Gold & Green Ball transforms from a night of celebration into a night of hope, solidarity and reggae resilience – extending its mission beyond glamour into one of paying it forward, the release said.

For further info visit RedGoldGreenBall on Instagram and Facebook or call 718-6515 for tickets and donation options.