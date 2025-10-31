Nelson Street, Carenage Govt win football league titles

Nelson Street Boys’ RC School, champions of the boys’ Under-15 division. -

NELSON Street Boys’ RC School and Carenage Girls’ Government Primary School delivered strong performances on their way to titles when the Port of Spain and Environs Primary School Football League came to a close at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field, Mucurapo, on October 28.

Nelson Street left the venue with two trophies, claiming the top prize in the boys’ Under-15 division and in the boys’ 11-and-Under category.

In the Under-15 final against Belmont Government Primary School, Nelson Street were up against it early on as Belmont Government took the lead in the eighth minute.

Shuquan Noel responded for Nelson Street as he found the back of the net in the 23rd minute to level the contest. Four minutes later, Nelson Street took their first lead of the match with a goal from Tafari Charles.

Belmont Government then made it 2-2 in the 40th minute, before Noel found the winner in the 52nd minute to seal the crown.

The Nelson Street 11-and-Under team recorded a more comfortable victory with a 2-0 win over International School of Port of Spain.

Jovanni Johnson and Charles were on target in the fourth and 20th minute, respectively.

Carenage Girls’ Government sealed the crown last week with a victory over St Agnes Anglican Primary School in the final. The Carenage girls were invited to receive their medals on October 28.

Sports and Games made the occasion more memorable for the youngsters, sponsoring the prizes.

Former national footballer Radanfah Abu Bakr attended the finals in his capacity as director of sponsorship and community outreach of Sports and Games Ltd.

Abu Bakr helped distribute prizes and reiterated the commitment of Sports and Games to “youth development through sports.”

He said he was “thoroughly impressed with the abundance of talent on show.”