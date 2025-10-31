Ministry of Culture, TUCO present cheque to Lady Gypsy

Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development, right, with Ainsley King, president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), left, and veteran calypsonian Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele, centre, during the presentation of a cheque valued at $25,000. -

MINISTER of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin and president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) Ainsley King, have extended financial assistance to veteran calypsonian Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele, following a poorly attended benefit concert she organised in aid of legendary musician Errol Ince.

Benjamin and King presented Lady Gypsy with a $25,000 cheque during a brief ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters on October 27.

The gesture reflects the ministry’s and TUCO’s shared commitment to supporting cultural practitioners who have contributed to the preservation and growth of TT’s calypso tradition, the ministry said.

Lady Gypsy, a stalwart of the calypso fraternity, hosted the We Remember You concert on September 6, at Palms Club, San Fernando, to raise funds for Ince, who has been left paralysed following health complications. Despite her efforts, the event was poorly patronised and incurred unforeseen expenses, leaving her with significant debts.

In response, the ministry and TUCO stepped in to help offset her financial losses and contribute toward Ince’s continuing medical care.

Benjamin praised Lady Gypsy’s compassion and commitment to her fellow artistes, stressing the importance of providing tangible support to cultural pioneers.

“Our cultural icons are the backbone of our national identity – the ones whose words, music and artistry have shaped generations. Yet too often, they bear their burdens in silence. We cannot allow that to continue,” Benjamin said.

“Lady Gypsy’s compassion and perseverance remind us of what true community looks like. This support is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the people who built the foundation of our creative industries, and to ensuring that their legacy is treated with the respect and humanity it deserves.”

King echoed her sentiments, reaffirming the organisation’s role in protecting and empowering practitioners.

“TUCO remains steadfast in its duty to support our artistes and preserve our cultural product. Despite the challenges, we continue to put our people first. This initiative reflects our enduring commitment to the welfare and dignity of our cultural practitioners,” King said.

Lady Gypsy, in an interview with the Newsday on October 29, expressed gratitude for the support even after criticising the ministry for its lack of initial assistance.

“Even though I cuss them, I am grateful,” she admitted with a laugh. “It was nice of them to give me the cheque to help offset my costs. I will not recover what I put out of my own pocket, but now I can cover part of my bills.”

She said the gesture offered her relief after weeks of financial and emotional stress.

“After the concert I went through a lot, knowing I was owing people. At least now I can give back a little something to those who helped me put the show together. My one regret is that I was not able to give Errol Ince any financial assistance.”

Through her Lady Gypsy Help Someone Foundation, she said she continues to provide personal support to Ince, who is recuperating from surgery and preparing to begin therapy to walk again.

“The ministry is working on something for him, so I know they would give him some financial assistance eventually,” she added.

Lady Gypsy herself is recovering from a broken arm, sustained during a fall after a Calypso History Month bus ride earlier this month.

“My bones not young also,” she joked. “I have to start therapy next month, but God is great. I will get through this.”

The ministry said it remains committed to strengthening partnerships with cultural organisations like TUCO to ensure that veteran artistes receive the recognition and support they deserve.