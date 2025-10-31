Get it right, TV stations

-

THE EDITOR: I have been in the petrochemical sector since I was 18 years of age.

I have noticed the television stations posting pictures of chemical plants and incorrectly labelling them.

There are ammonia plants, methanol plants, urea plants, oil refineries, offshore oil platforms.

Come on, people, get it right, please.

On the 7 pm news a picture of an ammonia plant is shown with the caption, "Methanol plant shut down due to insufficient natural gas."

Get competent workers, television stations. An ammonia plant is not a methanol plant. Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town