Foreign Ministry: No change in security arrangements

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

LESS than two hours after Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge declined to confirm whether Defence Force officers were ordered to report to base immediately, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs has denied that there was any change in the national security arrangements.

In a media release on October 31, the ministry said government has noted a "heightened sense of anxiety and concern in the national community based on false news reports suggesting that there will be an imminent change in the status of the national and regional security environment."

During the Urgent Questions segment in the House of Representatives, ahead of the debate on the extension of the state of emergency, Sturge cited Standing Orders 27 (g) as he declined to answer whether Defence Force personnel were asked to report to base.

According to Standing Order 27 (g), a minister may decline to answer a question if, in his opinion, the publication of the answer would be contrary to the public interest.

The ministry said it was in contact with the US Embassy and based on information received, "there is no need for the population to be concerned. All citizens are therefore urged to remain calm."

The ministry said US Southern Command is currently engaged in relief efforts in Jamaica following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The ministry said government would inform the population of any change in the security arrangements.