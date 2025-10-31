Flow raises breast cancer awareness, helps victims

Flow employees participate in the annual Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K on October 25. -

FLOW Trinidad has commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating care packages to the TT Palliative Care Society and participating in the annual Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk.

The initiatives are meant to assist victims, educate people and raise awareness of the importance of early screening for breast cancer.

As part of its outreach efforts, Flow Trinidad team members donated hundreds of care packages for patients receiving care at the Caura Palliative Care Unit. These items included comforting essentials such as skincare and personal care products, and medical consumables.

“We believe in supporting our community not just with words, but with action. By providing care packages and participating in the 5K, we hope to uplift those battling breast cancer and help raise awareness to encourage early screening that can save lives,” said Simone Martin-Sulgan, Vice President and General Manager, Flow Trinidad.

On October 25, more than 100 employees from Flow Trinidad laced up their sneakers to join the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K, walking or running alongside thousands of supporters, survivors, and advocates.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international health campaign that is held every October. The month aims to promote screening and reduce the risk of the disease, which affects 2.3 million women worldwide. Known best for its pink theme colour, the month features a number of campaigns and programmes.

Flow Trinidad said it is proud to stand with millions of others in this mission and remains committed to making a meaningful impact year after year.