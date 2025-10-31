Don't lecture to us, Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Let’s stop pretending. Your people didn’t flee because they wanted a new life. They fled because your dictatorship turned Venezuela into a living hell. They were running from hunger, fear, bullets, and prison cells. They were running from the cruelty of Nicolás Maduro, the same man the US wants for narco-terrorism.

And now you, the mouthpiece of that corrupt, blood-stained regime, have the nerve to lecture TT about deportations? The same government that silences its own people, jails journalists and protesters, and drives families into the sea now wants to preach to TT about “humanity?” Spare us your hypocrisy, Maduro.

Here in TT we did what you never could – we showed compassion. We accepted your people, fed them, gave them safety and dignity. We opened our arms while you closed your prisons on them.

But make no mistake, compassion does not mean weakness. Our Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has every right to defend our borders, protect our people, and enforce our laws. We don’t answer to dictators. We answer to our citizens.

So when you and your government start shouting from Caracas, remember this: your people came here because they were running from you. They weren’t running from TT. They were running to us. Because here they found leadership, order, and humanity.

Don’t talk to us about human rights and justice while your prisons overflow with political prisoners. Until you clean your own house, keep your mouth shut about ours.

TT stands tall and we stand behind our Prime Minister. Always.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima