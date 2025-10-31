Digicel offers free calls to Jamaica

People walk through Santa Cruz, Jamaica, after Hurricane Melissa passed. - AP PHOTO

IN response to the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Digicel (TT) Ltd has announced that all calls to Jamaica are zero-rated (free of charge), allowing customers to stay connected with friends and family during this difficult time.

In a release, Digicel TT said this initiative, which took effect on October 30, will run until November 3.

Digicel TT CEO Pieter Verkade said, "A daily cap of sixty minutes will apply, ensuring that as many customers as possible can benefit while maintaining high-quality network access for everyone.

"Our customers live and work in a region that faces powerful storms and other crises with increasing frequency.

"In moments like these, communication is more than a service; it's a lifeline.

"It allows families to share comfort, exchange critical information, and offer reassurance across borders."

Verkade added that Digicel TT is proud to play its part in showing the true power of real connections as the people of Jamaica begin to recover from the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

On October 28, Hurricane Melissa made landfall on the southwestern coast of Jamaica, devastating the island, knocking out power to over 475,000 people and destroying houses, buildings, churches and roads.

The government has already sent eight 40-foot-long containers filled with essential disaster relief supplies to Jamaica.

Additionally, civil society, private sector organisations and NGOs have also stepped up to launch a series of comprehensive relief efforts for Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.