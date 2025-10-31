Ban fireworks once and for all

THE EDITOR: I am an educated and law-abiding citizen and I do not need to be entertained by explosions and flashing lights – certainly not at the expense of the terror they inflict on our animals, especially dogs.

It is long overdue for TT to impose a total ban on fireworks, firecrackers, and other noise-making devices. We cannot continue to justify this outdated form of “celebration” when so many citizens and their pets suffer through every Divali, Old Year’s Night, and Independence Day.

Many of us spend those holidays trapped indoors, comforting trembling animals or praying they don’t bolt into the street in panic. I personally cannot leave home on those nights because my dog, terrified by the explosions, will break loose and run searching for me.

Enough is enough. No more excuses, no more empty promises. Not one more Divali or Old Year’s Night should pass with fireworks terrorising our communities. Ban them now.

D MAHARAJ

Marabella