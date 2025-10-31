Back to base: Soldiers, sailors on high alert

Recruit soldiers of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment marching during their passing-out parade at Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas. - File photo

DETACHMENTS of the Defence Force have been put on a heightened alert just as Parliament is set to debate an extension of the state of emergency amid international media reports of an imminent land strike by US military against Venezuelan targets.

News of the immediate call out of all active soldiers, sailors, air guard officers to report to their encampments has triggered a new wave of anxiety and an avalanche of rumours.

According to an internal message, all military personnel were ordered to report to their respective bases by 6 pm on October 31.

Officers who are on pre-retirement leave or sick leave were also instructed to confine themselves to their homes and remain on standby. Other officers on vacation leave were also instructed to be on standby and await further instructions.

"All are strongly advised to make all necessary arrangements with your families, make all personal arrangements in preparation for confinement," the message said.

"This is not a drill, All members are to acknowledge, be guided accordingly."

According to the online reports from both the Miami Herald and Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources claimed the Donald Trump-led US administration was preparing to carry out strikes on military installations inside Venezuela as it steps up its campaign against the Maduro administration, accused of facilitating narco-traffickers.

According to Bloomberg, Trump hinted at potential military operations against Venezuelan assets, stating, “The land is going to be next,” referencing a series of maritime strikes launched since mid-September against suspected drug-running vessels in both the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Those operations, part of Trump’s renewed anti-narcotics drive, have targeted what Washington alleges are drug trafficking routes linked to Venezuela’s Maduro government and regional criminal networks, the report said.