519's I Pink I can raises funds for breast cancer patients

Some of 519 staff with attorney and 519 director Michael Rooplal at I Pink I Can at the C3 Centre, Sand Fernando on October 26. - Photos by Innis Francis

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and each year awareness of the disease is generated to honour millions of lives affected by breast cancer. It is also a time to reaffirm the global commitment to equitable access to care and improved survival.

On October 26, 519 Restaurant hosted its third annual I Pink I Can party with a purpose at the C3 Centre, San Fernando, as part of their ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Director Michael Rooplal renewed the call for regular health screenings to ensure early detection. He also called on corporate TT to continue to do its part in raising awareness about cancer and providing support to patients and their families, not only during Breast Cancer Awareness Month but throughout the year.

Rooplal said, “The continued support from our customers and partners means the world to us. We’re proud to play our part in the fight against cancer while providing a memorable experience that brings our community together.The event continues to raise awareness and provide support in the fight against cancer, with a portion of the proceeds going directly toward this important cause."

Hundreds of guests attended the event, including 519’s brand ambassador and former West Indies fastbowler Courtney Walsh, who celebrated his birthday in October and shared his excitement about the upcoming launch of the 519 brand in Guyana, which is set to open soon.

Part proceeds go to charity.