1 dead, 1 wounded in La Horquetta shooting

- File photo

ONE man is dead and another wounded in a shooting in La Horquetta on the night of October 30.

Police confirmed that 38-year-old Jamal Austin died, while the other man is in stable condition at the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 10 pm at Bernard Primus Crescent, where the two men were liming.

A gunman accosted them and opened fire.

Both men were hit and taken to the hospital, where Austin was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, are leading the investigation.