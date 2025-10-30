The struggles to establish a regional air carrier

PART TWO

In 1955, the board decided that BWIA had to acquire larger aircraft to expand its route network and selected the UK-manufactured Vickers Viscount 700 series aircraft, which was the world's first turboprop-powered airliner to enter commercial service.

To finance the purchase of four Vickers Viscount aircraft with spares, 75 four per cent redeemable debentures were issued at $100,000 each to a total value of $7,500,000.

Fifty-five were redeemed, leaving a balance of 20, valued at $2,000,000.

Viscount operations commenced in January 1956, on the route between Trinidad and Bermuda.

Direct connections were made to New York by a Viscount service operated over this sector under charter to BOAC.

In December 1956, BWIA commenced Viscount operations between Miami and Jamaica, subsequently extending through San Juan to Trinidad.

Effective December 1960, Viscount aircraft were withdrawn from the Trinidad-New York services and replaced by Britannia B 312 aircraft chartered from BOAC.

These services were flown by BOAC on a chartered basis, with BWIA having financial interests.

Chartering the Britannia B 312 aircraft freed up the Viscount aircraft to provide Guyana with an all-Viscount operation and to step up the frequencies on the Trinidad-Miami services.

In June 1961, the Britannia B312 aircraft operating the once-weekly service, Trinidad-New York-London, was replaced by a BOAC Boeing 707-420 aircraft in BWIA colours.

The government of TT acquired BWIA from BOAC in November 1961.

The circumstances that led to the acquisition were fully outlined in a statement by Dr Eric Williams on March 23, 1962.

The following is a quote from Hansard: "In view of statements which have been appearing from time to time in the press and other places about the action of the Trinidad government in acquiring the British West Indian Airways at a cost of $2.5 million, the following historical summary is set out for the information of the public.

"On May 6, 1961, notification was received by the federal government that Her Majesty's government could no longer afford to meet the operational losses incurred by BWIA through its parent company, BOAC, a nationalised undertaking of the United Kingdom government. The loss forecast for 1961-62 was estimated at £741,000. Her Majesty’s government had therefore directed BOAC to carry out a drastic reorganisation of the BWIA programme to restrict their anticipated loss under £200,000."

BOAC had therefore proposed a drastic curtailment of BWIA operations and a retrenchment of 700 employees.

The federal government protested strongly against these proposals.

In a savingram dated May 11, 1961, it was pointed out, inter alia that:

(i) It was the declared policy of the federal government to acquire a controlling interest in BWIA and BOAC was aware of this.

(ii) BOAC had agreed to draw up in association with BWIA, a long-term overall operational plan to enable the federal government to consider financial implications; no such plan had yet been submitted to the federal government.

(iii) With a view to expediting finalisation, the federal government in March 1961 addressed a questionnaire to BOAC and BWIA about future plans and proposed operations by the airline but no reply had been received.

(iv) The federal government had proposed in April 1961 the setting up of a "working party" to examine the internal structure of BWIA in the interest both of the airlines and the federal government; although this proposal had been accepted in principle by BOAC, no positive proposals had yet been made to the federal government.

(v) If BOAC had co-operated by providing the material as promised, the serious position could have been well on the way to being overcome.

(vi) Proposals outlined, on the basis of the Tymms Commission Report, would appear to mean the demise of the airline.

(vii) BWIA had never been given the opportunity to improve its services or its organisation to meet the needs of the West Indies, since BOAC had repeatedly imposed operational plans on them only to vary them shortly after to meet the convenience of BOAC's own plans.

The federal government therefore requested a postponement of the reorganisation programme pending the report of the working party mentioned earlier.

In reply, the secretary of state indicated that if the federal government required time to consider a plan for acquisition of majority holdings in BWIA and to remit the question to a working party, two courses only seemed possible:

(a) The reorganisation should be initiated forthwith, or,

(b) The reorganisation might be deferred if the federal government undertook to reimburse any loss in excess of its stipulated maximum of £200,000.

The federal government stated that it would welcome any views that any territorial government might wish to express on the general condition affecting BWIA and on a course of action which the federal government might usefully pursue.

At a meeting on May 27, 1961, between the federal government and representatives of unit territories, summoned to discuss the United Kingdom/United States Bilateral Air Services Agreement, the Federal Minister of Communications and Works raised the question of the imminent retrenchment and reduction of operations of BWIA stating that BOAC quoted price for BWIA was $10 million and asked representatives what could be done by unit governments in this context. None of the representatives were able to give any commitment on behalf of their governments.

Two days later, on May 29, 1961, representatives of the BWIA administration and of the Caribbean Air Transport Trade Union (CATTU) met the Trinidad Minister of Industry, Commerce, Tourism and External Communications, and placed their problems before him. The minister promised to hold himself available to meet the board of directors of BWIA on the following day.

On May 30, before attending the meeting of the BWIA board of directors, the minister spoke to the Federal Minister of Communications and Works and informed him, as the situation stood, the federal government could do nothing.

To be continued in Part III