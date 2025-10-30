Stability, peace lead to progress

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: There are some real positives in supporting Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her efforts – genuine exposure, economic boost, and international attention that could open doors for development and trade.

The influx of foreign dollars and US support in infrastructure and technical expertise can indeed help stabilise and grow our economy, creating new opportunities for local businesses and communities.

Furthermore, strengthening our internal stability and addressing degenerative elements that cause trouble can lead to a more peaceful society, which benefits everyone. Stability and peace attract investment, inspire confidence, and pave the way for progress.

While some may feel jealousy or opposition, it’s clear that unity and support can help move the nation forward, ensuring that the benefits reach those in need. Supporting leadership committed to development, resilience, and peace is vital, especially in challenging times.

Ultimately, collective effort and positive focus will help us navigate our future more confidently – aiming for a peaceful, prosperous TT for all.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail