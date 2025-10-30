Jason Julien appointed CEO of First Citizens Group

Jason Julien, CEO, First Citizens Group -

FIRST Citizens Group has announced the appointment of Jason Julien as group CEO.

The announcement was made in a legal notice shared on the TT Stock Exchange’s website on October 29.

According to the notice, Julien’s appointment took effect on October 22.

It added that general manager for retail and commercial banking Sana Ragbir will continue to act as group deputy CEO of business generation.

Julien has an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and a bachelor's degree in management studies from UWI.

He is also a chartered financial analyst with the CFA Institute and has a certificate of financial advisors with the Institute of Business and Finance.

Julien goes into the role with more than 25 years of banking and finance experience.

His appointment took effect a day after former CEO Karen Darbasie officially retired from the role.

First Citizens Group confirmed her retirement in a legal notice on October 28.

The notice said her retirement took effect on October 21.

On August 21, Darbasie went on approved vacation leave. An all-staff memorandum by then group chairman Anthony Smart said she would retire effective October 21.

Newsday reported that Darbasie had submitted her resignation to corporation sole, Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo but the letter confirmed that she did not.

She went on approved vacation on August 21, ahead of pre-retirement leave.

Group deputy CEO Jason Julien took up the role of acting group CEO in Darbasie’s absence.

On August 22, Tancoo hinted at concerns over the bank’s operations and later appointed a new board to First Citizens Holdings – the majority shareholder in First Citizens Group.

On October 7, a day before a special general meeting was to be held to elect a board and CEO for the First Citizens Group, the rest of the board of directors resigned.