Hard times ahead for thousands

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The many promises made to the population by the UNC during the 2025 election campaign were significant contributors to its victory. There are, of course, other underlying factors, but I will not get into them today.

I cannot see the government doing the maths and not recognising that there will be a tough task to find the money to fulfil the promises. So, the population will have to dig deeper into their pockets for the promises to be kept.

To be frank and realistic, when UNC wins, everyone does not win. Unfulfilled promises include the ten per cent increase for public servants and laptops for students. Both of which, I believe, are being delayed. Why? Because money is the problem, which the UNC was fully aware would be an issue, but in its quest for power gave the population the impression there would be no problem.

However, I believe the promises will be honoured, but at the expense of many citizens, as we are already seeing with landlords having to fork out money going forward, electricity rates increasing for commercial and industrial users, and additional taxes that will be passed on to the consumer. Therefore, thousands living in TT will be in the same old khaki pants. And don’t be surprised if you see huge withdrawals from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.

Governments come and go making sweet promises, but the same nonsense takes place. The politicians live their glorified lifestyle, the rich keep getting richer, and the less fortunate continue their journey down the path of hardship.

I am not convinced that will change with what I see happening. Arrogance, disrespect, hate, malice, and bitterness seem to be the order of the day. Until we put aside this type of behaviour and learn to work with each other, we will, sad to say, reap what we sow.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail