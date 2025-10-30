Guevarro pays tribute to former CoP Dwayne Gibbs: He was widely respected

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro has described Dwayne Gibbs as a man widely respected for his integrity, discipline, and unwavering belief in the power of ethical leadership.

Gibbs, a Canadian national and former superintendent with the Edmonton Police Service served as Trinidad and Tobago’s CoP from 2010 - 2012, alongside deputy commissioner Jack Ewatski. Gibbs died in Australia, ten days after suffering cardiac arrest during the Age Group Standard Aquabike Championships in Wollongong on October 16.

"During his tenure, he brought a wealth of international experience, a steadfast commitment to modern policing, and a deep dedication to public service. Alongside deputy commissioner Jack Ewatski, Mr Gibbs worked to implement reforms aimed at enhancing the professionalism and effectiveness of our national police service. He was widely respected for his integrity, discipline, and unwavering belief in the power of ethical leadership," Guevarro said in a news release on October 30.

He said Gibbs' passion for fitness and personal excellence was evident throughout his life, and it is a testament to his character that he remained active and engaged in competitive sport well into his 70s.

"On behalf of all those who served with him and the wider law enforcement community, I extend heartfelt condolences to Mr Gibbs’ family, friends, and colleagues in Canada and Trinidad and Tobago. His legacy of service and leadership will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace."