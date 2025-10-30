Furness launches Atlantic Pearl smoked herring to local market

On display in red packaging is Atlantic Pearl smoked herring distributed by Furness Shipping & Marketing Ltd. -

Furness Shipping & Marketing Ltd, the food distribution arm of the Furness Group, has expanded its seafood offerings to include premium salted smoked split herring under its Atlantic Pearl brand.

The brand is already widely recognised for its boneless salted fish, which features vacuum-sealed packaging designed to preserve freshness.

At a recent launch with select chefs and retailers, Patrick A Ferreira, Furness Shipping & Marketing executive chairman, highlighted smoked herring as one of TT’s most popular dishes.

Ferreira explained that Furness is importing fresh split herring, also known as kippers, which are often preferred over other forms, such as bloaters (whole smoked fish with guts) or boneless versions that lose some flavour during deboning.

Ferreira also outlined plans to expand the company’s seafood range further, including blue shark, fresh salmon, white fish and red snapper.

He said that Furness has leveraged its decades-long experience in cold storage, using the facility now to store chilled and frozen seafood products efficiently.