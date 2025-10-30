Fall of the influencer era

The global influencer industry is facing its biggest disruption yet – and the signs are everywhere.

What began as a marketing revolution built on authenticity and relatability is now being reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI), government regulation and growing public distrust.

Around the world, audiences are tuning out influencer content, governments are introducing new laws to enforce accountability, and AI is quickly emerging as the new consultant shaping how consumers make purchasing decisions.

These changes are redefining the very foundation of influencer marketing – and Caribbean brands need to pay attention.

Evolution of the buyer journey

For decades, traditional media like print, radio and television controlled the flow of information.

Brands told us what to buy, and we listened. Then came search engines, which gave consumers the power to research and compare products on their own. That was the first major disruption.

Next came social media, where algorithms and personalities replaced traditional advertising as the dominant force in influencing purchase decisions.

It was the dawn of the influencer era – when trust shifted from corporate logos to human faces.

But today, we’ve entered a new chapter: the era of AI and agentic shopping.

Consumers no longer rely on influencers for recommendations. They’re now turning to intelligent assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity and Amazon Rufus to get personalised, data-driven advice.

These platforms don’t just provide answers – they analyse options, cross-check reviews and deliver insights tailored to your specific situation.

In short, AI has become the defacto consultant in the digital economy.

AI: The new search engine

According to new data from NP Digital, ChatGPT now processes over one billion daily searches, reaching that milestone nine years faster than Google did.

Google still leads with around 14 billion daily searches, but the trajectory is clear.

At this pace, ChatGPT is expected to match Google’s scale by 2030, achieving that milestone 17 years faster than Google.

This marks one of the fastest behavioural shifts in digital history.

People are no longer simply searching – they’re conversing.

They’re engaging in intelligent, two-way dialogue with AI tools that synthesise massive amounts of information, filter out noise, and return credible, context-rich responses within seconds. That’s why audiences are losing patience with influencer content.

They don’t want hype; they want help.

The global crackdown on disinformation

At the same time, governments around the world are taking aggressive steps to curb misinformation and restore trust in the digital space.

In China, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission (CCAC) have rolled out strict new regulations requiring influencers to hold relevant professional qualifications before speaking publicly on certain topics – including finance, law, health and education.

Meanwhile, the UAE Media Council now mandates that all paid influencers must register, obtain permits and adhere to advertising disclosure rules.

These measures are designed to promote transparency, combat disinformation and ensure that audiences are hearing from credible sources.

These policies represent more than local regulation — they’re a signal of a global correction.

Influence is shifting from personality-driven marketing to professional credibility.

In TT, Minister of Public Administration and AI Dominic Smith recently spoke about using AI to monitor misinformation.

It’s a positive step, but without clear policies or accountability frameworks like China or the UAE, monitoring alone won’t work.

Real transparency and enforcement must follow.

Influencer fatigue and the rise of the creator economy

After years of over-commercialisation, audiences are tuning out.

Many influencers promote products they don’t use or soften criticism to preserve brand deals.

Others enjoy curated experiences that regular consumers will never have – leaving followers feeling misled.

According to Morning Consult (2024), consumer trust in influencers has dropped steadily, with disinformation and performative authenticity listed among the top reasons. But this doesn’t mean content creation is dying.

The creator economy is thriving – it’s the unregulated influencer model that’s collapsing.

Creators who lead with expertise, transparency and storytelling are now the ones building real influence.

They’re not chasing virality; they’re building ecosystems – YouTube channels, blogs, podcasts and newsletters – that compound credibility over time.

The influencer era was about attention. The creator economy is about authority.

AI is now the bridge between the two – connecting consumers with trustworthy creators who can deliver verified, personalised and context-rich insights.

The new era of digital influence

Globally, the shift is already underway. AI is redefining how we discover, trust and decide.

Governments are tightening oversight and audiences are demanding evidence over hype.

The age of the influencer may be dying, but what’s emerging in its place is far more sustainable – a new era defined by authentic creators, professional credibility, and AI-enhanced influence.

The challenge now for businesses, marketers and content creators – especially in the Caribbean – is not whether they can adapt.

It’s whether they’ll move fast enough to stay relevant in this new age of authority.

Keron Rose is a Caribbean-based digital strategist and digital nomad currently living in Thailand.

He helps entrepreneurs across the region build their digital presence, monetise their platforms and tap into global opportunities.

Through his content and experiences in Asia, Rose shares real-world insights to help the Caribbean think bigger and move smarter in the digital age.

Listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.