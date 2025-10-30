Conflict of interest – the twilight zone

THE EDITOR: I am aghast every time I read a report in the press alluding to officials of government or their families being beneficiaries of state contracts and when confronted about it, their retort is simply that they do not see any conflict of interest. This begs the question: do they really understand what is a conflict of interest?

It is almost as if we are operating in a murky twilight zone with public officials happy to rely purely on semantics. Is it really that they do not understand the meaning of conflict of interest or have attitudes become so brazen as not to care? Reactions of officials when confronted about such situations do not even feign shame. Instead, they are beyond confident, happy to proffer that they see no issue or conflict of interest. Such retorts have warped and are warping the views of our younger citizens into thinking that nothing is wrong with these scenarios and even encouraging them to aspire to do the same.

The press therefore holds a sacred duty as the fourth estate, not simply to accept such paltry offerings, but instead to safeguard and educate the public as to why this is unacceptable.

I put this out for reflection. According to Black’s Law Dictionary, the term "conflict of interest" is defined as "a situation involving public officials or fiduciaries where their private interests or gains conflict with their public or fiduciary duties." Can it really be argued that a government official intimately tied to a party in power who benefits personally or whose immediate relatives are the beneficiaries of state contracts is not guilty of a conflict of interest?

There is a saying in the law that justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done. Applying this maxim in the context of the award of state contracts, I would proffer that even if the awarding of such contracts can be argued not to be legally wrong, at the very least they must be regarded and branded by society as morally and ethically wrong.

Within recent times we are being flooded with examples of such reprehensible behaviour with information being put into the public domain as to the beneficiaries of Cepep contracts. It appears that many high-ranking officials either received contracts or their wives, aunties, uncles, parents or children were the beneficiaries. These kinds of associations appear to have been the majority of beneficiaries.

Surely this cannot be what we aspire for as a nation. Progress and brilliance are measured not simply by degrees and diplomas but by the integrity of our people. This is a plea to our leaders to strive to take stock of the ills that have been perpetrated upon our people and our future generations and the moral decay that such behaviour precipitates. According to Theodore Roosevelt, "To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society."

Let us stop accepting shallow responses to conflict-of-interest scenarios and giving the beneficiaries of state contracts and largesse a "free pass."

IMRAN S KHAN

attorney