Caribbean Airlines resumes Jamaica flights after hurricane disruption

Caribbean Airlines planes on the tarmac at the Piarco International Airport. - File Photo

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has announced the resumption of operations between TT and Jamaica on October 30, following the reopening of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston after its temporary closure caused by Hurricane Melissa.

In a statement on October 29, the airline said the initial non-stop return service will operate between Port of Spain and Kingston, with flight BW414 departing Trinidad at 12 pm on October 30 and arriving in Jamaica at 2 pm.

The return flight, BW415, is scheduled to leave Kingston at 3.15 pm and land in Trinidad at 7.15 pm.

CAL said regular services to and from Jamaica are set to resume from October 31.

The airline added that tickets for the resumed flights are now available for sale via its website, mobile app and authorised travel agents.

CAL also reported that its reservations teams are assisting passengers whose travel plans were affected between October 24 and 30, when operations were suspended, owing to the hurricane.

Hurricane Melissa, which passed through the northern Caribbean earlier this week, led to the temporary closure of several regional airports and the cancellation of multiple flights.

CAL said it began restoring normal service following advice from PAC Kingston Airport that the airport was safe to reopen for commercial flights.