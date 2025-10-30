Business sector weighs in on warship arrival, Venezuela fallout

USS Gravely docked at the port of Port of Spain. - Faith Ayoung

THE temporary docking of a United States Navy destroyer at the port of Port of Spain has disrupted commercial operations and reignited debate over TT’s delicate position between Washington and Caracas.

USS Gravely, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived in Port of Spain on October 26 for joint training exercises with the TT Coast Guard and remained docked until October 30 – the date of this article’s publication.

Its presence led to the redirection of several cargo vessels to the port of Point Lisas, through a joint effort by the Port Authority of TT, the port of Port of Spain, and the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (Plipdeco).

It eased otherwise extensive logistical delays but led to additional costs and concerns among business chambers about future risks.

The chambers warned that similar occurrences could have far more damaging consequences for the business community if not properly planned for.

In a co-ordinated statement, the Customs and Excise Division, the Port Authority and Plipdeco said measures were in place to "effectively manage vessel traffic operations" during the period.

Customs officers were also deployed to both ports to support clearance operations.

Despite these assurances, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) reported that some members faced "moderate delays in cargo clearance times" and "incremental costs including extended storage fees, demurrage charges and increased operational costs from supply chain adjustments."

The TT Chamber noted that while these costs were manageable for a one-week disruption, a longer delay would have "significant" effects.

It urged the government to continue its co-ordination and recommended temporary relief measures, including a waiver of demurrage charges and expedited clearance for time-sensitive cargo.

"The redirection measures to Point Lisas can be sufficient once there is seamless co-ordination between Port of Spain and Point Lisas management teams," it said.

"However, any extension beyond October 30, would escalate our concerns significantly."

The chamber added that the episode "highlights vulnerabilities in port infrastructure," calling for improved contingency planning and greater operational redundancy.

Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GTCIC) president Ramon Gregorio said a member noted the diversion had caused "logistical issues" and higher transport costs.

"Given the recent notification to redirect shipments, this has presented logistical issues to clear shipments and is adding some additional cost in terms of transport," Gregorio said.

"Ultimately, this uncertainty can affect supply for the Christmas period, a season most businesses look forward to for increased activity in the economy."

Members have also noted that new fiscal measures scheduled to take effect in January will double several customs and clearance fees, increasing the burden on importers already struggling with limited foreign exchange.

On October 29, the Greater Tunapuna Chamber took note of wider geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela, warning that TT’s position between two major powers "demands prudence and strategic foresight."

"The GTCIC notes with deep concern the escalating tensions between Venezuela and the US, and the implications this may have for TT’s economy and investor confidence," it said.

The chamber urged for proactive risk management, diversification and open dialogue between the government and private sector to safeguard the country’s economic interests.

"TT must reinforce its image as a stable, resilient and well-governed investment destination amid shifting global dynamics."

Venezuela cancels energy deals, declares Kamla persona non grata

The diplomatic crisis escalated on October 28 when Venezuela’s National Assembly declared Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar "persona non grata" and voted unanimously to suspend all energy agreements with this country.

The motion, passed under Venezuela’s constitution, came one day after Persad-Bissessar publicly supported US naval exercises in the Caribbean, which Caracas denounced as a "hostile provocation."

The declaration effectively bans Persad-Bissessar from entering Venezuela.

In response, the PM dismissed the decision as "a useless and meaningless gesture."

She described Venezuela’s actions as an attempt to "bully smaller neighbours while crying for peace with more powerful countries," reiterating her government’s commitment to anti-narcotics patrols in regional waters.

Energy Chamber urges national supply security

Following the suspension of bilateral energy agreements, the Energy Chamber of TT called for renewed focus on strengthening domestic gas output to ensure energy and economic security.

"In response to recent developments regarding Venezuela’s suspension of energy sector agreements with TT, the Energy Chamber is calling for a renewed national focus on securing and expanding domestic natural gas supplies," the Energy Chamber said in an October 28 release.

It supported the government’s commitment to national security and energy independence, stressing the need for reliable gas feedstock for petrochemical plants in Point Lisas and La Brea, and the LNG facility in Point Fortin.

The chamber identified four key priorities: enhanced recovery from existing fields, development of new shallow and deepwater reserves, cross-border projects with neighbouring countries, and pipeline imports "where geopolitically feasible."

"While the current geopolitical climate presents short-term challenges for Venezuelan imports," the chamber said, "The urgency of accelerating policies and investments that unlock domestic and regional gas sources cannot be overstated."

Geopolitical uncertainty, business caution

The business community warned that the combination of port disruptions, fee increases and the suspension of cross-border gas deals could weaken investor sentiment and raise questions about TT’s role as a regional energy hub.

The country’s energy strategy, heavily reliant on natural gas exports and cross-border fields, now faces renewed uncertainty.