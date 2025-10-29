Zonal winners start SSFL Boys' 'Big 5' journey

Presentation College Chaguanas, winners of the Secondary Schools Football League's central championship division for the 2025 season. Photo courtesy Presentation College Chaguanas -

FOUR Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division hopefuls will begin their quest for promotion on October 29 when the 2025 First Citizens Boys’ “Big 5” championship division playoffs kick off with two matches.

The five championship division zonal winners are: Hillview College (east); Mucurapo West Secondary (north); Palo Seco Secondary (south); Presentation College Chaguanas (central) and Speyside Secondary (Tobago). For the first match day, Speyside will be on a bye.

However, their rivals will be sure to get their Big 5 campaigns off to winning starts with Presentation hosting Hillview at the former school’s compound and northern zone winners Mucurapo playing host to the south zone’s Palo Seco in Mucurapo. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 3.30 pm.

On November 1, Speyside are scheduled to make their entry in the five-team tournament when they welcome Presentation to Tobago, with Mucurapo playing their second straight home contest when they entertain a Hillview team which have a perfect record so far this season.

Mucurapo had a fight on their hands to clinch the north championship division crown as they just edged out rivals East Mucurapo Secondary by one point. In central, “Pres” eventually won their zone by finishing five points ahead of the second-placed Chaguanas North Secondary.

However, the Presentation camp did have a nervy wait as the league’s appeals committee had to turn down an appeal from Chaguanas North for an abandoned clash between the teams on September 22.

On October 13, the league’s disciplinary committee awarded a 3-0 win to Presentation for the abandoned match owing to alleged poor field preparation by Chaguanas North, with the appeals committee then unanimously upholding the original decision with their October 24 verdict. Palo Seco also got three points in the boardroom for a similar scenario owing to their abandoned clash away to Rio Claro West Secondary on September 26.

Palo Seco eventually topped the south zone with 22 points, with Pleasantville Secondary ending a close second on 20 points.

Things were much more straightforward in the east and Tobago zones, as Hillview (24 points) won the east zone by six points on the back of eight straight wins, with Speyside cruising to the Tobago honours with nine wins and the solitary loss.

At the end of the round-robin Big 5 competition, the top three teams will gain promotion for the 2026 premier division season.