Windies claim T20 series win vs Bangladesh

West Indies fast bowler Romario Shepherd was given Player of the Match after claiming figures of 3/29, following his team's 14-run against Bangladesh, in the second T20I, on October 29, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. - CWI Media

WEST Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bangladesh after securing a 14-run victory in the second of a three-match T20 series, which bowled off in Chattogram on October 29.

Half-centuries from top-order batsmen skipper Shai Hope (55) and Alick Athanaze (52) constructed a solid 105-run, first-wicket stance which guided the maroon to 149/9, batting first.

In reply, Bangladesh’s early heroics with the bat from opener Tanzid Hosein (61) could not carry them through as they were eventually restricted to 135/8, affirming a series victory for the visitors.

After winning the toss and opting to take first strike, the Windies lost Brandon King (one) in the second over. Athanaze and captain Hope swiftly repaired the leak at the top as they impressively put on 105 for the second wicket.

Hope’s knock of 55 came from 36 deliveries and featured three fours and three sixes. Athanaze’s 52 came from 33 balls and entailed three sixes and five fours. Only Roston Chase (17 not out) and Romario Shepherd (13) scored double-figures as the maroon also suffered two golden ducks by way of Khary Pierre and Rutherford.

Topping the bowling for Bangladesh were fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (3/21), leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (2/20) and orthodox spinner Nasum Ahmed (2/35).

Set at 150 to level the series, Bangladesh had positive starts from Hasan and skipper Litton Das (23). But like West Indies, only two other batsmen – Jaker Ali (17) and Towhid Hridoy (12) had double-figure scores as their lower order failed to fire.

Ace spinner Akeal Hosein (3/22) did the most damage to restrict the hosts with the ball, while fast bowlers Romario Shepherd (3/29) and Jason Holder (2/20) were also among the wickets in a victorious defence.

The third and final T20 bowls off on October 31 from 8 am (TT time)

Summarised Scores

WEST INDIES 149/9 – Shai Hope 55, Alick Athanaze 52; Mustafizue Rahman 3/21, Rishad Hossain 2/20, Nasum Ahmed 2/35 vs BANGLADESH 135/8 – Tanzid Hasan 61, Litton Das 23; Akeal Hosein 3/22, Romario Shepherd 3/29, Jason Holder 2/20 – West Indies won by 14 runs.