Vigil for regional peace in Port of Spain on November 9

Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, centre, says an African ancestral prayer opposite the US Embassy in Port of Spain, in a demonstration against the US military presence in the southern Caribbean on October 24. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

EIGHT local organisations will host a vigil for peace at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, from 5 pm, on November 9, amid escalating tensions between US and Venezuela, which TT has become embroiled in.

In a media release on October 29, organisers say there is "growing concern among citizens" about the presence of US military assets in the southern Caribbean.

"With the very real possibility of a war taking place on our doorstep, more and more citizens have been speaking out. Many are calling for us to do something. They know that silence is not an option. Their common concern is that we, the people, must stand up for peace," organisers said.

Among those supporting the vigil are: Concerned Muslims of TT; the Emancipation Support Committee; Fishermen and Friends of the Sea; Movement for Social Justice; Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women; Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association; Trinbago for Palestine; and the Warao Community of San Fernando.

Organisers said, "We have all seen on our televisions and on social media what war looks like. There is the loss of human lives including women and children; widespread destruction of homes, other buildings and infrastructure; the termination of public services that provide basic needs such as water, electricity and communications; and tremendous social dislocation and trauma that can take years for people, especially children to overcome."

They said any military conflict that breaks out in Venezuela will result in mass migration to TT and other neighbouring countries, affecting the local business environment, investor confidence and trade.

"Economic and business activity are disrupted if not halted with a consequent loss of employment and incomes for working people. This is not what we would wish on anyone. This is not what anyone who cares about humanity would wish for any country or its people. This is not about whether we agree with the leaders of a country or its politics or its system of governance. This is about humanity...

"Tourism can be down as people decide not to travel for carnival. Our fisherfolk who have already been forced to fish closer to shore because of the threats of boat strikes will see their livelihoods affected even more. To think that a war that takes place so close to us won’t have consequences for us is wishful thinking. This is why we insist that the Caribbean remain a Zone of Peace."

Organisers noted the military deployment by the US started just over two months ago with a number of destroyers with guided missile capabilities, a nuclear submarine, several amphibious landing craft and some 4,000 military personnel.

"Since then these very substantial military assets have been increased. B52 Bombers and F35 Jet Fighter planes were sent to Puerto Rico. And now, the largest naval warship – an aircraft carrier with close to 100 fighter jets on board – and its accompanying flotilla of several destroyers and possibly a submarine was ordered to the southern Caribbean. There will likely be more than 10,000 military personnel located now in our region."

Organisers said the rhetoric surrounding the operations are clear.

"They have sent in covert operatives into Venezuela and have stated that since they have 'secured the sea they will now go on land and kill them (alleged narco-traffickers) all.' One senior US lawmaker said on television that the plan is to 'kill Maduro' and that he has spoken with the President about this."

They noted that a military attack against Venezuela seems on the cards and the Nicolas Maduro government has also responded and began its preparations for war.

"These range from military exercises to the receipt of 5,000 anti-aircraft missiles obtained from Russia. This may or may not be the tip of their iceberg. Millions of ordinary Venezuelans have signed up to be members of the militia."

Organisers say the vigil is not a political initiative and called on like-minded individuals and groups to join them.