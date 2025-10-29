That letter not written by me

-

THE EDITOR: I refer to a letter on page 14 of the Newsday of October 27, headed “Why still pay TTRA employees?” This letter was written by a person named Nizam Ganga.

My name is Nizam Ganga, and I am a retired employee of the Inland Revenue Division. If there is another person with the same name they are free to comment as they see fit. I am sure that your vetting process can identify the source of the article.

I would, however, like the opportunity to inform the public that the commentary in the newspaper is in no way connected to me. I have no information on the hiring process of the TTRA nor the salaries paid to any employees.

I officially retired over seven years ago and live a simple life with my family, and I have never sent any e-mail or engaged in any commentary on this matter.

I sincerely hope that no one is using my name as a political ploy for issues that don’t concern me. I categorically deny any knowledge of the content of the article and kindly ask that you verify this.

NIZAM GANGA

via e-mail