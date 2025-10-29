Reggae Girlz in Trinidad worried about families

Jamaica women's senior football team manager Crystal Walters - COURTESY CRYSTAL WALTERS

Jamaica women's football team manager Crystal Walters said their families back home are constantly on their minds as Hurricane Melissa wreaked havoc on the island on October 28.

The Reggae Girlz were scheduled to tackle the TT women's team in an international friendly at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on October 28 at 8 pm.

A few hours before kickoff, Walters told Newsday, "I must extend my heartfelt sympathy to the entire nation, the diaspora. Looking back at home and seeing what is happening – the videos, the clippings, everything that is happening at home. It's really devastating for us here, but we are still motivated...in terms of getting a win tonight."

Walters said the players are in regular contact with their families and said it is challenging to concentrate on the game, but they are trying to be professional.

"Our focus may not be there, but we know we have a task for the nation to be completed. Both myself as a manager and the players...we have a duty to commit to our nation."

Walters said the aftermath of the hurricane will be difficult to cope with. "The lives that have been lost, condolences to those families and we extend our sympathies to those who have severe damage (to their property and) who have not really recovered since last year and looking to stage another recovery with Hurricane Melissa."

Last year, Hurricane Beryl damaged Jamaica and people are still trying to build back their lives.

Walters said the TT Football Association and the staff at the Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain have supported the team during the unsettling time.

The Reggae Girlz will have to stay in Trinidad for a few more days as Walters said their original flight was cancelled.

TTFA sends best wishes to Jamaica

The TT Football Association (TTFA), in a media release, extended "heartfelt concern and solidarity to our brothers and sisters in Jamaica in light of the passage of Hurricane Melissa."

The release added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone across the island – the communities, families and all those working tirelessly to ensure safety and recovery. We also extend our best wishes to our colleagues and friends at the Jamaica Football Federation during this challenging time."

The TTFA is willing to assist the Jamaican women's players. "We are especially mindful of their families and loved ones back home. The TTFA stands ready to offer any support possible as the region once again faces the test of nature’s force."

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said in tough times like these the region must become one. "Together, as Caribbean nations, we share not only the spirit of competition but also compassion and unity in moments like these."