Ramdoo, Cooper, Govia star in Red Force trial match

(FILE) TT Red Force opener Cephas Cooper plays a shot on the leg side during the first day of a West Indies Four-Day Championship match against Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on April 9. - AYANNA KINSALE

MULTIPLE players continued to give TT Red Force coach Rayad Emrit a headache in selecting his final squad after the latest trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on October 28.

The Red Force are preparing for the CG United Super50 tournament, which will be held in Trinidad from November 19-29.

Batting first, the Bryan Charles XI posted a healthy 292/7 in 50 overs with Cephas Cooper continuing his prolific form with a knock of 88 off 97 deliveries with two fours and six sixes.

Shatrughan Rambaran also showed his quality with 61 off 55 balls (eight fours, three sixes) and the experienced Yannic Cariah hit 48 not out off 60 balls.

Spin bowler Mikkel Govia was the pick of the bowlers for the Vikash Mohan XI, grabbing 3/44 in eight overs. Fast bowler Shaaron Lewis took 2/44 in his eight overs.

In response, the Mohan XI fell just short, dismissed for 291 in 48.4 overs.

Kyle Ramdoo struck 101 off 130 balls to lead the chase. The former Fatima College student struck six fours and five sixes.

Navin Bidaisee, who made a name for himself in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, made 44 off 36 balls. Kamil Pooran belted 38 off 18 and Govia demonstrated his ability with bat also, hitting 37 off 15.

Rambaran (2/39), Deyal (2/42) and Cariah (2/66) all took two wickets for the Charles XI.

Summarised scores:

CHARLES XI 292/7 (50 overs) (Cephas Cooper 88, Shatrughan Rambaran 61, Yannic Cariah 48 not out; Mikkel Govia 3/44, Shaaron Lewis 2/44) vs MOHAN XI 291 (48.4 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 101, Navin Bidaisee 44, Kamil Pooran 38, Mikkel Govia 37, S Rambaran 2/39, Mark Deyal 2/42, Yannic Cariah 2/66). CHARLES XI won by one run.