Quarry operators threaten shutdown after arrests

A police vehicle arrives at an illegal quarrying site off the trainline in Manuel Congo, Guanapo, on October 9. - Photo bt Faith Ayoung

TT Aggregate Producers Alliance president Nigel Tenia has said the arrest of 19 workers in an illegal quarry in Manuel Congo on October 9 has left his colleagues on edge.

He warned that the production of aggregate material used for building construction, road repairs and more, could be affected.

The owner of the illegal quarry, Danny Guerra, was charged for processing of aggregate without a licence. However, Tenia has claimed that not a single processor in TT has a processing license due to an inefficient process.

To address this, he requested a meeting with Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal to discuss revisions to the process and called for a two- to three-year moratorium, which would decriminalise existing quarries operating without a licence.

Tenia has requested that Moonilal meet with or respond to the alliance within seven days.

“If we do not hear from the minister in seven days, we will have to meet as an organisation and rethink what we are doing and how we’re doing it.

“Ultimately, what that would mean is we may not have the assistance of the minister’s assistance who is the custodian of the process, and be doomed to continue operating outside the arms of the law, and we don’t want that…

"But if we do not have a choice, we may just have to rethink how we’re doing the operation and pause for a bit,” he said during the alliance’s media conference at the Hilton on October 28.

Tenia also called on the ministry’s director of minerals, Monty Beharry, to address the issue.

President of the Quarry Association, Ramdeo "Dan" Persad, said there have been discussions among his members to cease quarrying services for two weeks if the minister does not respond. He said the decision would impact the industry.

While maintaining members’ desire to operate legally, Tenia emphasised the importance of the aggregate industry in TT as, outside of quarrying, processing is a key part of their operations.

“Without the processing you’re unable to get concrete blocks, clay blocks and cement…there’s no room for the cupboard guy, the tile man or the roofing company, because we stand at the base of all these things…the construction industry on a whole is reliant on what we do.”

He also said the construction industry is the only one that can absorb the thousands of former Cepep and URP workers.

“And we are the very backbone of that industry.”

He said recent action and the fact that no licences to process sand and gravel have been issued under the Mineral Act, 2000, challenge that function.

“Not one operator has ever been granted a license to process sand and gravel in 25 years…that means every single company is operating outside of the arm of the law.

“...it means if you were to drive into a quarry with a truck man, you are liable to be held because you are breaking the law…and that goes far and beyond arresting someone who doesn’t have a processing licence.”

In March 2023, the ministry announced that 24 companies, including National Quarries Company Ltd, Coosal's Construction Company Ltd and Readymix WI Ltd all applied for processing licences.

However, Newsday could not verify if those licences were issued.

Despite having a register for mining licences, the ministry’s website does not have a register for processing licences.

The website shows a record, as of July 2024, of 12 mining licenses with three marked processing and three expired.

Two of the three expired licences belong to construction company Seereeram Brothers Ltd for the mining of a combined over 11 hectares of blue limestone in Santa Cruz. They expired on August 3 and July 12.

Also expired on July 12 is the mining licence for over 16 hectares of sand and gravel by Firma Fabrication and Construction Ltd.

Other valid licence holders include Bicks Auto Wholesalers Ltd, KallCo Ltd, Coosal’s Construction Company Ltd, Ricky Raghunanan, Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd, and Hermitage Limestone Ltd.

Tenia said the arrests for the lack of a processing licence have caused major strain on his colleagues.

“For an operator who has invested his time and capital and to be deemed illegal and be charged when there’s no meaningful way to obtain the licence, it puts on a stain on that person and hinders them with their financiers and suppliers that are important for us to carry on our business and carry on serving the nation as we are.”

There was also criticism that media reports have corrupted the public’s view of quarry operators, labelling them as criminals.

“The fact is, we want to be able to operate within the arm of the law. The problem for us is that we’re not getting the opportunity to.

Tenia said he does not believe the issue is political and that the current government can make a difference if it consults with key stakeholders in reforming the policy.

“We can’t go against the police for doing their job but we can come together, we know what are the problems and we could suggest a solution,” Persad said.

Newsday called the energy minister for response but got none up to publication.