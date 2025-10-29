Preedy back from Japan, ready for Acoustic Experience

Preedy among masquaraders during Soca in Japan festivities in September. -

National Freestyle Champion Akeem "Preedy" Chance recently returned from showcasing his soca skills in Japan and his preparing to stage his own Acoustic Experience event on November 2.

Preedy declared proudly that the genre is reaching all corners of the globe and inspiring and influencing many people positively.

"Japan was lovely," he told Overtime Media while heading across to Tobago Carnival last week. "The people, the culture, the energy over there is very respectful and they love soca so much because it literally makes them feel warm and happy inside. They are not an overly expressive people because they place high value on control and calm and temperament, but on the occasions that they do choose to let loose, soca music is the perfect soundtrack and provides the energy, joy and the directives necessary for them to break away.

"We were very warmly received there and made to feel at home," he added, "and I really enjoyed and was inspired by seeing people from the other side of the world respond to my music and hearing them sing our songs and dance and embrace each other with joy and love – the way we do at Carnival time. It was really heart warming and eye opening and definitely inspirational for me as well to keep on jamming!"

Preedy's first release for Trinidad Carnival, a song aptly named Jammin has already found favour with DJs, feters and soca lovers alike and the official music video for the new single has skyrocketed onto playlists, mixes and racked up over a quarter million (265,000) views in less than two weeks time since being released ahead of Miami Carnival in early October, said the media release.

"I had the idea for this song for awhile now," he revealed, "but I just felt like the time was right for it now. It has that energy and that build up and (Music Producer) Smiddy made the music just perfect to suit the rhythm and the frequency and thus far, the people are responding well to it. Tobago will be a good test for it, so y'all look out for de jammin happening on the sister isle this weekend."

The "King of Vibes" and self-described "Sauce Boss" also revealed that he has a big collaboration ready to be released soon and hinted that patrons of the upcoming Acoustic Experience may get the first listen to and taste of his next release.

He said:"I've had this ready for months now and we actually decided to hold it back from since last Carnival because Blaze Fire and the others were doing so well and we didn't want to congest the scene with too much, but those who come out to support me at the Acoustic will probably get a lil taste of it – I have written songs for many people, but this one was written with a special friend of mine in mind and we came together to do it, shot the video and have just been waiting for the right time to release it..."

"I've been keeping my own events for awhile now and I did a few acoustic ones also because it gives my fans a different feel and a different vibe with a different take on the songs they love. Outside of the the Carnival pace and frenetic energy, the acoustic shows really create a deeper connection with the audience and allow for all the emotions to flow between and amongst us."

Preedy's Acoustic Experience takes place on November 2 on Hayes Street in St Clair from 4-10 pm.

For further info visit and subscribe to his channel, follow @iland_boy_preedy on Instagram and all social media platforms.