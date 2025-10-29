PM looking for partners beyond Caricom

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, right, with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, after the ceremonial opening of the TT Parliament on May 23. - File photo

Fresh from declaring that Caricom was not a reliable partner – after claiming that the regional socio-political bloc of nations had decided to side with Venezuela over its fellow member – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said there will be a "significant realignment" of this country's foreign policy in the coming years.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday at 6.35 pm on October 28, the prime minister said since she did not consider Caricom to be reliable, the change in TT's foreign policy had become necessary in order for this country to improve its economic and physical security.

On October 27, in response to the Venezuelan government's decision to immediately suspend all energy agreements with TT over its decision to support the US presence in the Southern Caribbean and military action against narco terrorists and human traffickers, Persad-Bissessar said TT had no need for Venezuelan gas, as there are other projects in both the energy and non-energy sectors to secure its economic future.

The Maduro regime in Caracas has denounced the American military action – which included the bombing of high-speed boats – saying this was not about fighting narco and human traffickers, but about regime change.

In addition to military assets remaining at various points in the Southern Caribbean, a US warship docked in Port of Spain on October 26 for joint military training exercises with TT.

On October 28, the Maduro government moved a motion in its parliament to formally declare Persad-Bissessar "persona non grata" – a move which she has since said was of no consequence to her.

Persad-Bissessar said, "We will mainly focus on increasing linkages and co-operation with countries outside (of) the (Caribbean) region. We need to look for new partners in trade, investment and security."

The Siparia MP added that securing the lives and livelihood of all TT citizens remains her top priority.

"I maintain cordial relations with all my Caricom colleagues. Our prayers are with the people of Jamaica at this time. Today we are continuing arrangements for relief supplies to be sent there," she said.

On October 28 at midday, Hurricane Melissa slammed into the south-western part of Jamaica as a monster Category 5 storm and battered that island for several hours before moving on to Cuba. Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness has since declared the entire country a "disaster area."