Pan and Powder in Tobago

Massy All Stars perform as their supporters chip along with the band on Calypso Rose Blvd, Scarborough. - Photos by Alva Viarruel

Pan and powder took over the streets of Scarborough on October 25 and part of Tobago carnival festivities.

Performing bands included Hope Pan Groovers, Plymouth Bethesda Steel Sensations, T&TEC New East Side Dimension, Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra, RBC Redemption Sound Setters, Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra, Steel Xplosion Steel Orchestra, NLCB Buccooneers Steel Orchestra and bp Renegades Steel Orchestra.

Newsday photographer Alva Viarruel attended the event and captured these images.