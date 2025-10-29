No easy task turning around country

THE EDITOR: To paraphrase former prime minister Patrick Manning, governing TT is a complex task.

Often we overlook what we have, both in the present and in terms of our potential future achievements. While nothing is perfect, that is simply the reality we face. At times it seems as though we believe the country – or even the world – owes us a living.

For over nine years, we have quietly expressed our concerns about the state of the economy and our nation. However, since April 28, many have begun to find their voices again.

When we had the opportunity – one not afforded to many others around the world – we went to the polls to exercise our democratic rights. The majority voted for change, believing that a new direction was necessary.

Yet, after this change, some seem to desire consistency while expecting different results. Naturally, change comes with challenges and requires hard work, but this is the only way to achieve meaningful progress – there are no shortcuts.

Turning around a country is no easy feat. Mistakes will be made, and corrections will need to occur multiple times before we find the right approach. However, we won't know what works until we try, and significant change is not an overnight process.

To quote Greek philosopher Heraclitus, "No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it is not the same river, and he is not the same man."

