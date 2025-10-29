Neighbours help Tobago family after gas tank explodes

LPG gas tanks. -

IT pays to live good with people.

These were the words of Tamecia Cox as she reflected on an explosion at her home in Bon Accord, Tobago, on October 26, which is believed to have been caused by a defective gas tank.

She said the incident, which occurred in the midst of the carnival celebrations in Scarborough, could have had devastating consequences.

In a brief interview on October 28, a visibly relieved Cox said she and her family were in the kitchen of their home on Gaskin Bay Road, shortly after 1 pm, when the explosion occurred.

Her house is directly behind the popular Wall Street supermarket at the corner of Milford Road and Gaskin Bay Road.

Cox said within seconds everything went up in flames.

“But thankfully the house has two fire extinguishers and the children know how to use it. So that slowed down the fire,” she said, adding the extinguishers now had to be refilled.

Had it not been for the fire extinguishers, Cox said, “My family would have been out of it.”

Cox said on hearing the explosion, several of her neighbours rushed to the house to assist.

“It pays to live good with people, yes. Everybody in the community came out to help. I don’t know what I would have done without them. I don’t understand how people cannot live good with their neighbours.”

She said one of her daughters got minor burns, “but we all came out of the house unharmed.”

Cox praised the efforts of one neighbour in particular, Devon Thomas.

“Thanks a million to him. He risked his life and everything to just get the tank out and get rid of the gas outside.”

She also thanked the firemen from the Crown Point Fire Station and officers from the Crown Point Police Station for responding quickly to the incident.

“I must say a big thank you to the Fire Service showing up and the Crown Point police.”

Commenting on the incident, Tobago East MP David Thomas said homeowners and businesspeople must exercise due diligence when treating with gas cylinders.

Thomas, who retired as Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Tobago, on August 17, 2022, after some 40 years of service, recalled a woman died in a similar incident at John Dial about four years ago.

“At that time, I was very careful to remind the population that at times people need to exercise due diligence because the hoses that they use to transfer the gas from the cylinder to the stove, it might be working fine for a few years. But you have to understand that these materials after a time become porous,” he told Newsday.

He said a gas tank would not necessarily explode.

“But if it leaks, because of the volatility range of LPG, which is 79 per cent, once it leaks and the environment is cool enough the gas would remain with its explosive characteristics and as soon as it comes into contact with anything flammable or any flame, it could be a light switch, it could be an actual open flame, it could be one of the guns to light the stove. Once there is a flash, it will explode.”

Thomas said if a gas tank is half filled it is hardly likely it will explode.

“But what you might find happening, because of a leak the area becomes saturated with LPG and any spark because of the volatility range of LPG you will have an explosive reaction. That is what the fact of the matter is.”

He said even with an actual fire, a gas tank that is filled or has contents will not explode.

“It is easier for an empty gas tank to explode than one that has contents in it.”