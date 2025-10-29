Judge rules detention of 2 men in Maloney robbery probe was lawful

Justice Frank Seepersad -

Two men who claimed they were wrongfully detained by police investigating a 2021 robbery in Maloney have lost their false imprisonment lawsuit against the State.

Justice Frank Seepersad ruled that the four-to-five-hour detention of Kenya Pitman, of Maitagual, San Juan, and Michael Joseph, of Malick, Barataria, was reasonable given the circumstances of the investigation at the time. The court, however, declined to order the men to pay the state’s legal costs.

“The court cannot conclude that the period of detention was unreasonable in the circumstances,” Seepersad said in his oral decision after the trial on October 28.

The judge noted that police acted “with alacrity” based on information available to them and commended their response as “commendable.”

“When one considers evidence in this case, the court is of the view that the police officers acted reasonably.

“Based on the information which they had, and while there's a certain amount of empathy extended towards the claimants and for the undoubtedly uncomfortable situation which they endured, because no one reasonably would want to spend any time in a police station, whether it is to make a complaint or as a detainee.”

The judge said, “It must be understood that citizenship is not characterised only by the receipt of benefits and the concept must inherently impose aspects of responsibility and at times inconvenience, especially in a society such as ours, which is plagued with crime.

“The cacophony for the curbing of crime and for the arrest of the culpable is continuous and the thrust of the public angst is directed towards the police. They are expected to detect and deter the criminal elements.

“It is either that the police are not doing their job, they are not apprehending the criminals, or they are not acting in a proactive manner to prevent the commission of crime.

“In this case, however, the conduct of the police cannot be faulted because they acted with alacrity.

“They acted based on reports which were given, and they pursued all of the information that unfolded on the evening in a manner which is commendable.

“It is unfortunate that as they were collating and receiving this information and acting in real time, that it led to the detention of the claimants…”

Seepersad described it as “an unfortunate situation.”

Pitman and Joseph were held at the Maloney Police Station on October 21, 2021, after police linked them to the robbery of a maxi taxi on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Bestcrete.

The men, who were held in D’Abadie, said they were visiting a friend when plainclothes officers stopped, searched, and detained them at gunpoint. They were later released without charge.

Constables Alex Salina and Chris Williams, who were the two police officers to testify at the trial at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Spain, disputed the men’s claims.

Seepersad found that the officers had “reasonable and probable cause” to arrest and detain Pitman and Joseph and that their actions were lawful. In dismissing the case, the judge called it “devoid of merit,” but ordered that each party bear its own legal costs. Tricia Ramlogan represented the State, while Christophe Rodriguez and Randy Tikah represented Pitman and Joseph.