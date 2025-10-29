Joshua Davis stars for Mohan XI in Red Force trial match win

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force hopeful, off-spinner Joshua Davis. -

OFF-SPINNER Joshua Davis certainly would have caught the attention of Red Force head coach Rayad Emrit and chairman of selectors Rajendra Mangalie at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Balmain, Couva on October 26 when he helped bowl the Vikash Mohan XI to a tight ten-run win in a Red Force trial match. The trial matches are being used in preparation for the 2025 CG United Super50 competition which will be held in Trinidad from November 19-29.

It was the second victory in as many trial matches for the Mohan XI against the Terrance Hinds XI, with Davis' spell of four for 25 earning him the Man of the Match honours as the latter team were bowled out for 202 in pursuit of a modest 213-run target.

Davis accounted for the key wickets of Yannic Cariah (13), Crystian Thurton (28 off 23 balls), Hinds (eight) and the TTCB's National Cricketer of the year Jason Mohammed (30 off 29) as the Hinds XI slipped from 112 for four in the 27th over to be dismissed for 202 in the 42nd over. After recent West Indies debutant Navin Bidaisee (two for 31) got the wickets of Kjorn Ottley (two) and Jeremy Solozano (16) in quick succession to leave the Hinds XI on 74 for four, Cariah and Mohammed tried to restore the innings but their 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket was halted when Davis landed his first blow in the 27th over – having Mohammed caught by Mohan. Just two balls later, Davis was at it again as Cariah was trapped lbw to leave the Hinds XI on 113 for six.

Dashers Mark Deyal (21) and Thurton looked to be putting together a promising partnership, but Davis also put an end to that when he ended the pair's 39-run stay by effecting the run out of Deyal in the 34th over. With ball in hand, Davis then took the wickets of the dangerous pair of Thurton and Hinds in consecutive overs as the Hinds XI slipped to 182 for nine by the 39th over.

Still needing 31 runs for the win, the Hinds XI had the luxury of bringing in Bootan at number 11. Bootan (16 off nine) and wicket-keeper Daniel Williams (ten) added 20 for the final wicket before the former was dismissed by Abdul-Raheem Toppin (two for 20) as the Mohan XI got the tense win. Earlier, Toppin got the scalp of the Hinds XI's top scorer Shatrughan Rambaran for 40 in the 15th over of the chase.

In the first innings, captain Mohan (59 off 69) led from the front and shared in a 105-run stand for the third wicket with a patient Jyd Goolie (46 off 86) as their team made 212 for eight from 45 overs. Opener Kamil Pooran made 29 off 23, while allrounder Mikkel Govia chipped in with a handy, unbeaten 26 off 16 at the death for the Mohan XI.

Rambaran (two for 23) and Tobago allrounder Joshua James (two for 34) took two wickets apiece to lead the Hinds XI attack.

A next trial match was scheduled for October 28 at the NCC.

Summarised Scores:

VIKASH MOHAN XI: 212/8 from 45 overs (Vikash Mohan 59, Jyd Goolie 46, Kamil Pooran 29; Shatrughan Rambaran 2/23, Joshua James 2/34) vs TERRANCE HINDS XI: 202 all out from 41.2 overs (S Rambaran 40, Jason Mohammed 30, Crystian Thurton 28; Joshua Davis 4/25, Abdul-Raheem Toppin 2/20). Mohan XI won by ten runs.