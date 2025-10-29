Jamaica in 'really difficult' position after Hurricane Melissa

Residents walk past fallen utility lines in Santa Cruz, Jamaica, on October 29, after Hurricane Melissa passed. - AP

Assessment and recovery efforts are under way in Jamaica as the island continues to reel from the effects of the destructive Hurricane Melissa, which hit the island on October 28.

Melissa, with winds of up to 280 kph, was the most powerful hurricane to have ever hit the island, bringing with it catastrophic flooding and infrastructural damage.

Jamaica’s minister for education, skills, youth and information Dr Dana Morris Dixon told the nation during a media conference on October 29 that it had been a difficult 24 hours.

Taking a break from the assessment and recovery efforts to update the public she said, “It looks really, really difficult in many parts of Jamaica. The images we are getting are really very devastating.”

She expressed confidence, though, in the country’s ability to bounce back adding, “We are a strong people and we will get through it together.”

Melissa has since moved on to Cuba and is battering the island. Forecasters expect it to also hit Bermuda later this week.