Griffith urges unity as US, Venezuela tensions rise

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith -

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith has urged Trinidad and Tobago to put aside political divisions and prepare for possible fallout from the growing standoff between the United States and Venezuela.

In a video message sent via WhatsApp on October 28, Griffith said the public debate over the situation had “degenerated into pure political bacchanal,” warning that both citizens and government must focus on unity and readiness rather than blame or propaganda.

“We are facing a serious geopolitical situation now. Instead of pulling each other down, this country needs to unite. Now is not the time for pettiness or propaganda.”

The former national security minister and retired military officer said the escalating tension between the US and Venezuela could have direct consequences for TT, including possible security threats and a mass influx of Venezuelan migrants if the situation worsens.

Griffith called for the Ministry of Defence to take a more active role in national preparedness, noting that he drafted the framework for the ministry in 2010 to address scenarios such as this. He said an advisory committee, or “think tank”, of retired senior military officers should be formed to guide the government’s response.

He named several former chiefs of defence staff and senior officers, including retired generals John Sandy, Carl Alfonso, Ancil Antoine, and Edmund Dillon, as well as former Coast Guard and army leaders, who he said could provide valuable expertise at this time.

Griffith also urged immediate recruitment drives for the Defence Force, especially the Coast Guard, and called for better mental and operational preparedness of all personnel. He stressed the need for maintenance and readiness of military assets and proper utilisation of the National Operations Centre (NOC) to ensure coordination among security agencies and to combat misinformation.

He warned if conflict in the region escalates, TT could face a “mass exodus” of Venezuelans seeking refuge, which could overwhelm national systems such as health, education, and security.

Griffith also condemned what he described as attempts by some to show greater loyalty to foreign powers, saying Venezuela had “fired the first shot” by accusing TT of harbouring terrorists, an allegation he described as a “direct threat to our sovereignty.”

“Any responsible government has a duty to defend its people and its borders,” Griffith said. “Before this gets out of hand, let us pause and understand this is not a time for division. This is a time for unity, preparation, and good leadership. When the storm comes, TT must stand ready together.”