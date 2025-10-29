Fatima, 'Saints' among schools into RBC Royal Slam semis

Marco Antonio of St Francis College, shoots over Williams Francis of Fatima College, during their RBC Royal Slam College tournament, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Area, Tacarigua, on October 12. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FATIMA College, Presentation College (San Fernando), Queen’s Royal College and St Mary’s College will take their places in the final four of the RBC Royal Slam College tourney after emerging from the group phase which concluded on October 26 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua.

In group A action on October 26, Fatima whipped QRC 112-67 to seal top spot in the group and set up a semis meeting with Presentation.

Fatima showed their dominance early in the top-of-the-table clash with the Royalians, and it was their “Big 3” of Williams Francis, Zachary Julien and Idriis Martin who got the job done again.

Francis led the way with a strong triple-double showing (25 points, 13 rebounds and a whopping 11 steals), Julien had 29 points, to go along with six rebounds and five steals, while Martin chipped in with 23 points and also grabbed eight steals.

QRC captain Talib Daniel had another solid game with 29 points and nine rebounds but it wan’t nearly enough to stop the boys from Mucurapo Road from registering a big victory.

Also in group A, Holy Cross College ensured a third-place finish on October 26 when they beat St Francis Boys’ College 71-36. Zion Redwood led the Holy Cross effort with 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals.

A day before, Holy Cross were hapless against a surging Daniel who poured in 35 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as QRC got an 85-56 victory over the eastern school as the Royalians got their second win which was eventually good enough for a semifinal place.

Meanwhile, in group B play on October 25, the “Saints” of St Mary’s College earned a 96-83 victory over St Anthony’s College.

The impressive Nkobi Ince dropped 35 points, to go along with eight rebounds and six steals, while Zane Peters racked up 31 points as the Saints marched into the semifinals as group B victors. “Pres” finished as group B runners-up.

St Anthony’s led in the first half and had strong performances from Amir Balgobin (33 points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Jahiem McLeod (29 points), but were unable to topple their northern rivals.

From 4 pm on November 8, St Mary’s will meet another northern rival QRC in the first semi, with Fatima battling Presentation in the next semi. The tournament’s final will be held on November 9. All matches will be held at the Tacarigua venue.