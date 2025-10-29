Ex-PNM welfare officer among 48 TPP nominees

FORMER PNM Tobago Council welfare officer La Toya Horsford is among 48 nominees who have offered to represent the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) in the upcoming THA elections.

Horsford, who resigned from the PNM in June, is among four people hoping to get the nod the contest the Mason Hall/Moriah electoral district, currently held by Secretary of the Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard.

The other nominees are Tobago Emergency Management Agency director Allan Stewart, a first-timer in the election race, and former Innovative Democratic Alliance chairman Bevon Dennis.

THA Chief Secretary and TPP political leader Farley Augustine revealed the nominees during the Tobago Updates morning show on October 29.

Augustine, the incumbent for Parlatuvier/Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi electoral district, is the sole nominee for that seat.

The other sole nominees are Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor (Belle Garden/Glamorgan); Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin (Bagatelle/Bacolet); and Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Wane Clarke (Lambeau/Lowlands).

The TPP currently controls 13 of the 15 seats in the THA. The Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke holds the Roxborough/Argyle seat while Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is the representative for Darrel Spring/Whim.