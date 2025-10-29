Calypso History Month: Telling our stories through calypso

The Mighty Sparrow -

NASSER KHAN

In these troubled times, among the few remaining and enduring threads that hold us together are the boundless harmonies of the calypso artform.

The theme for Calypso History Month October 2025 is entitled Calypso Unleashed: Boundless Harmonies, a theme meant to celebrate the enduring power of calypso to educate, entertain and unite.

October was declared Calypso History Month in 2002.

TUCO must be commended for its creativity and its continuing effort to keep alive the traditions of calypso in the “Land of Calypso” in all its many genres since the pioneering days in the 1950s of Atilla the Hun, Executor, Houdini, Railway Douglas, Lord Caresser, Growler, Roaring Lion, Duke of Iron, Lord Invader, King Radio, Growling Tiger, Lady Trinidad, Spoiler, Lord Pretender, Lord Kitchener among the major artistes.

The beauty and brilliance of the calypso artform in its ability to educate are unmatched, often referred to as the voice of the people, described as “an editorial in song” (Mighty Duke), “by calypsoes our stories are told, with this rhythm to touch the soul” (Mighty Sniper) and according to David Rudder “lyrics to make a politician cringe”. Many calypsoes have been written and sung over the years that document moments in Trinidad and Tobago’s history like no textbook can. According to professor of literature and calypso scribe Gordon Rohlehr: “It is possible to understand any given era in the Caribbean by studying calypso.” The late Brother Resistance once said: “Calypso celebrates and analyses life and the way we live it.”

Here from the educational aspect of calypso are some examples of such classics over the years.

Attempts at federation and Caribbean unity and integration have been an elusive dream of our region even to this day as being played out. The topical relevance of West Indian integration and federation have been the subject of many calypsoes before, during and since the actual West Indian Federation which lasted from 1958-1962:

Federation – The Mighty Sparrow

Expedite Federation (1933) – Atilla the Hun

Advice to West Indians (1939) – Growling Tiger

Montego Bay Conference (1947/8) – the Hun

Federation – Beginner

Federation –Roaring Lion

Federation – Fighter

What’s Federation – Island Pride; ° Trinidad Have Federation Already – the Hun

We All Is One or Federation – Mighty Sparrow

Federated Islands – Bomber

Referendum’ (1961/62) – Laro

Cry of the West Indies (1968) – Killer

Caribbean Integration (1977) – Explainer

Caribbean Unity (1979) – Black Stalin

One Caribbean (1994) – David Rudder

The late Roaring Lion (Rafael de Leon) sang to welcome Pope John Paul II on his historic visit to TT in February 1985. It was recorded as a 12 inch single and the calypsonian presented a copy of it to the Pope after singing it to him and receiving a papal blessing.

Hasely Crawford’s amazing feat at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, capturing TT’s first gold medal, resulted in at least five calypsoes by Lord Kitchener, The Mighty Sparrow, Maestro, Brother Mudada and Striker.

The trial and conviction of Abdul Malik and others for the murders in Arima of English woman Gail Ann Benson and Trinidadian Joseph Skerritt inspired One to Hang from the Album We walk 100 Miles in 1973 by Lord Kitchener, as well as Stanley Abbott from the album Tourist in Trinidad, 1974.

Taxes it is said are as inevitable as death and in TT we certainly have our share of them. Not to be left out, the voice of the people has been transmitted via the social and political calypsoes of the day to the extent that the Mighty Sparrow’s PAYE (Pay As You Earn) of 1958 captured the Road March title in that year. In the 1980’s the Value Added Tax (VAT) was introduced by the ANR Robinson-led government with Winston "Gypsy" Peters, belting out his calypso No VAT. Then in 2010, TT was faced with the property tax, and again the calypsonians’ voices were raised with calypsonians Tigress, Luta and Kurt Allen doing just that. Lady Tigress devoted her entire calypso, Don’t Touch Mih Cacada, to the controversial property tax.

With the threat of the globally rampant covid19 virus, Carnival was cancelled in 2021. Back in 1972 the threat of a polio outbreak led to Carnival being postponed from February to May and Ebola posed a threat but Carnival prevailed in 2015. When Carnival was eventually staged later in 1972, the rains came and virtually ruined the parade. This was vividly captured by Lord Kitchener in his 1973 Road March, Rainorama.

Here are some other significant events and moments in time that have been immortalised in calypso:

1933: Graf Zeppelin - Atilla the Hun

1950: Victory Test Match (Cricket Lovely Cricket) - Lord Beginner (there are over 250 Cricket-themed calypsos)

1954: Steelband Clash - Lord Blakie

1960: Riot in the Oval - Lord Bryner

1973: Memories - Mighty Sparrow

1977: Crawford - Mighty Sparrow

1978: Miss Universe - Lord Kitchener.

Two “unity” themed calypsoes that will auger well as theme songs/calypsoes in these current times could be: Jahagi Bhai (Brother Marvin/1995) and Real Unity (Machel and Drupatee 1999/2020).

Our history could well be taught in schools through our unique calypso artform. Since there is no cricket to rally around anymore, maybe we can rally around calypso being taught in schools?

Nasser Khan is a regular columnist, author, researcher, producer/publisher and 2024 Humming Bird Medal awardee (Silver) in the field of Education and Literacy