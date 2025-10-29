Brasso Village man charged with double murder

A police officer stands outside the wooden structure where four people were shot in Brasso on October 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Brasso Village man has appeared before a Master of the High Court, charged with the murders of 20-year-old Ricky Joseph and 16-year-old Tabaquite Secondary student Darias Shadrack.

Clevon Alexander, 34, a labourer, of Riversdale Drive, was also charged with wounding with intent against two other victims, and possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, when he appeared before Master Whitney Franklin at the South Criminal Court C, on October 27.

According to police, Joseph and Shadrack were in the company of two others in a wooden structure in the Brasso district, on October 15, when they were ambushed and several gunshots were heard.

All of the occupants were found with gunshot wounds.

Joseph died at the scene, while the other three victims were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment.

Shadrack died two days later.

Alexander was arrested in connection with the matter on October 22.

He was charged with the offences on October 24, by W/Cpl Dyer-Baptiste, also of HBI Region Three, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, on October 23.

The sufficiency hearing date has been set for September 18, 2026.

Investigations were supervised by Supt Steve Persad and ASP Maharaj, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three and conducted by Sgt Bridgemohan and a team of HBI Region Three officers.