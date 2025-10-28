Venezuela moves to declare PM persona non grata

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

THE National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is expected to debate declaring Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar persona non grata today.

The motion was placed on the National Assembly’s official agenda for debate at 2.30 pm on Octber 28.

Signed by secretary of the National Assembly Maria Alejandra Hernandez, the proposal will be debated in addition to the second discussion of the Commandos Bill for the integral defence of Venezuela.