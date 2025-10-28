USS Gravely welcomes Lochmaben RC students aboard

Lochmaben Roman Catholic School students and staff toured the USS Gravely vessel in Port of Spain on October 27.

THE visiting USS Gravely is continuing the US Southern Command’s (US Southcom) work with the Lochmaben Roman Catholic (RC) School in Cedros.

The US naval vessel arrived in TT on October 26 for a joint training exercise with the TT Defence Force and is docked at the Port of Spain port.

In a news release on October 28, the US Embassy said 35 students and 15 teachers from the school got an exclusive tour of the ship hosted by the Gravely’s sailors and leadership on October 27.

"The ship is in Port of Spain as part of the US longstanding partnership with TT, and in support of side-by-side training between the US Marine Corps and the TT Defence Force (TTDF) to strengthen regional security co-operation," it said.

It added, "US Southcom has built a relationship of goodwill with the Lochmaben RC School."

US Naval Construction Battalion Sailors, or Navy Seabees as they are commonly called, completed critical infrastructure upgrades in August 2025 at the school during Operation Continuing Promise and the USNS Comfort visit to TT.

The Seabees’ work on the school included structural repairs to the school building, and water, sewage system, and electrical system improvements.

In September, US Southcom, through the US Embassy, donated educational materials and equipment to the school, including 13 computers, one printer, office furniture and educational resources to enhance learning opportunities for students.

US Embassy chargé d’affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said, "The opportunity for these children and their teachers to get a personal guided tour of the USS Gravely exemplifies the deep ties between the US and TT.

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet the kids and their teachers on board – they asked great questions and their presence on board was a delight for our sailors.

"The visit was another example of how our US military partners with TT military and civilian institutions alike to strengthen communities and build resilience."

Beverley Findley, principal of Lochmaben Roman Catholic School, said she and the school’s staff and students were grateful to the US Embassy for the "remarkable educational opportunities, vital assistance, learning materials, equipment and technological resources."

She called the Gravely tour a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" that broadened the horizons of the students and provided them with lasting memories.

Gravely’s visit comes on the heels of other US Southcom engagements in TT for the year, including the Comfort’s medical and humanitarian mission in August, and the Tradewinds exercise co-hosted with the TTDF in April and May.