SSFL title contenders St Benedict's hunt victory

Jaylon Forbes of St Benedict's College, left, is marked by St Anthony's College's Adriel Faure during the SSFL premier division match at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin, on October 25. St Benedict's won 1-0. - Photo by Innis Francis

SECOND-PLACED St Benedict’s College will be in search of three points when they clash with Malick Secondary in an effort to stay in the hunt for the Secondary School Football League premier division title. St Benedict’s will face Malick in round 13 at the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin at 3.30 pm, on October 28.

St Benedict’s, known as the La Romaine Lions, have been in prolific form of late and are on 27 points, just one point behind leaders Naparima College.

A win for St Benedict’s against 12th-placed Malick and anything less than a victory for “Naps” will see the La Romaine Lions take the lead on the table.

Naparima began their campaign with nine consecutive wins, but a 1-0 defeat to fourth-placed Presentation College San Fernando and a 1-1 draw with 11th-placed San Juan North Secondary have left the title race wide open. The top four teams are only separated by three points as third-placed Fatima College are on 26 points and “Pres” are still in with a chance on 25 points. Naparima and St Benedict’s have four matches remaining in the league, while Fatima and Presentation have three games left.

Naparima will have to be at their best against fifth-placed St Anthony’s on October 28 at the latter’s school ground in Westmoorings. St Anthony’s were inconsistent at the start of the campaign, but their recent form has seen the “Westmoorings Tigers” shoot up the standings.

Fatima will be expected to pick up maximum points against last-placed Carapichaima East Secondary, still in search of their first points this season. Presentation will also be confident heading into their contest against 14th-placed St Augustine Secondary.

Fixtures:

Carapichaima East vs Fatima, Ato Boldon Stadium

St Anthony’s College vs Naparima, St Anthony’s grounds

Presentation College San Fernando vs St Augustine, Manny Ramjohn Stadium

St Benedict’s vs Malick, Mahaica Oval

San Juan North vs St Mary’s, San Juan North

Arima North vs Trinity Moka, Arima Velodrome

Signal Hill vs Scarborough, Signal Hill

Trinity College East vs Queen’s Royal College, Trinity College East.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*11*9*1*1*35*4*31*28

St Benedict's*11*9*0*2*36*11*25*27

Fatima*12*8*2*2*34*22*12*26

Presentation (Sando)*12*8*1*3*20*9*11*25

St Anthony's College*10*6*1*3*24*14*10*19

QRC*12*5*2*5*21*21*0*17

Arima North*12*4*4*4*27*24*3*16

St Mary's*11*4*3*4*29*18*11*15

Trinity Moka*10*5*0*5*18*24*-6*15

Signal Hill*6*4*0*2*18*9*9*12

San Juan North*10*2*3*5*19*21*-2*9

Malick*10*2*3*5*21*26*-5*9

Trinity East*10*3*0*7*14*34*-20*9

St Augustine*11*2*3*6*13*33*-20*9

Scarborough*10*1*3*6*11*28*-17*6

Carapichaima East*12*0*0*12*7*48*-41*0