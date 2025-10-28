Rovman Powell trying to bat more responsibly for West Indies

West Indies batsman Rovman Powell collects his player of the match award after scoring 44 not out against Bangladesh in the first T20 match on October 27. - Photo courtesy CWI

WEST Indies batsman Rovman Powell said he has been making a greater effort to pace his innings by starting patiently before heading into second gear. It worked out perfectly for the hard-hitting Jamaican as he struck a flurry of boundaries to help West Indies score 36 runs in the last two overs, which led to the regional team earning a 16-run victory in the first T20 against Bangladesh, on October 27. After the 18th over, West Indies were 129/3 batting first with Powell on a modest 15 off 20 deliveries.

Powell looked like a different player in the last two overs as his power guided West Indies to 165/3 in 20 overs. The right-hander belted Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib for three consecutive sixes in the final over to propel West Indies past 150. Powell’s destruction proved to be the difference, as West Indies may have scored 15 or 20 runs less. He ended on 44 not out off 28 balls, hitting one four and four sixes.

“That is a batting template that I have been using over the last year or two and I have gotten good success with it,” Powell said in a post-match media conference. “It is just for me to try my best to get a start and get to the last five overs and then I try to hit as many sixes as possible.”

Powell reached a milestone in the match. “It shows the hard work that I have done during the duration of my career. Credit has to be given to my family, my friends and everybody who has supported me and also the players who have played in the duration of the 100 (matches). It was really special to get man of the match on my 100th (T20 International) game.” Bangladesh lost wickets often during their run chase, which stemmed the flow of runs. “A lot of credit has to be given to our bowlers. They stuck to their plans and they kept picking up wickets at critical times,” Powell said. In response, Bangladesh were all out for 149 in 19.4 overs. The second match of the three-match series bowls off on October 29 at 8 am TT time.