'Rat' gets $450k bail on extortion charges

MICHAEL “Rat” Maharaj, one of eight men released in 2024 after being convicted of the 1997 murder of Thackoor Boodram, brother of drug lord Dole Chadee, has been granted $450,000 bail by the High Court on extortion and robbery charges.

Maharaj’s attorney, Mark Seepersad, withdrew his client’s appeal during a hearing before Justices of Appeal Gillian Lucky, Mira Dean-Armorer and Carla Brown-Antoine on October 27.

Seepersad told the court that bail had been granted on October 24 and Maharaj accessed it the next day.

In February, Maharaj was denied bail and remanded on the charges.

Maharaj, 53, and Denish Maharaj, 42, were charged with demanding money with menaces and robbery with aggravation. Maharaj also faced additional counts of demanding money with menaces and simple robbery. Maharaj was among eight men released in March 2024 after nearly three decades in prison for the murder of Thackoor Boodram in December 1997. Their mandatory death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment in 2006.