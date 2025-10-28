Parang Festival

The vibes went up a notch with the music of Los Buenos Parranderos. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

The National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago hosted its third edition of the 2025 Parang Festival at San Raphael RC School on October 25.

Themed El Poder de La Parranda (The Power of Parang) the event featured 13 bands including Los Sonidos, Herencia Venezolana, Voces de Promesa, Admonias Magníficas, Los Amigos Cantadores, Los Alumnos de San Juan, Voces Jóvenes and Buenos Ayres Sancouche.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle attended the event and captured these images.